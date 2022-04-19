Makes me feel like I want to go back and play: AB de Villiers lavishes praise on RCB sensation Dinesh Karthik

While many youngsters have performed in IPL 2022 so far, 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik has surely set the stage on fire with his fireworks with the bat for the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Batting lower down the order, DK has played the rescue act on several occasions for the RCB camp and even finished games in style. So far, he has had scores of 32* (14), 14* (7), 44* (23), 7* (2), 34 (14) and 66* (34). Thus, the right-hander has been dismissed only once in the ongoing 15th season and is making a strong claim to be in the scheme of things for Team India with regard to this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia.

Seeing his miraculous form, former RCB superstar AB de Villiers couldn't help but lavish huge praise on DK. Before DK, ABD had fulfilled the role of a finisher for Bengaluru over the years and feels ecstatic seeing Karthik take over the mantle in style. "The form he is at this moment and he has already won RCB 2-3 games. He looks like he is in the form of his life. I don't know where that comes from because he hasn't played a lot of cricket. But man, he looks in good form and he plays around the wicket 360 degrees. He almost makes me feel like I want to go back and play some cricket again, watching him play. He gets me excited, plays under pressure in the middle order and he's got a lot of experience and if he keeps his form up there is a good chance that RCB are going a long way up," de Villiers told VUSport Streaming.