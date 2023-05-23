LSG vs MI Eliminator live streaming: When, where & how to watch IPL 2023 playoff matches live on TV, laptop

LSG vs MI Eliminator live: The five-time champions Mumbai Indians and the Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants will meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The winner will play in the second Qualifier of the IPL 2023 against the losing side of the first Qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Despite starting off a rocky start to the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai picked up the pace and managed to make their way into the knockout stages of IP 2023. They played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Cameron Green’s magnificent score helped them qualify for the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, played their last match against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Coming in to chase a target of 176 runs, Rinku Singh and Jason Roy’s knock brought Kolkata within touching distance of a win.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Live Streaming Details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between LSG vs MI:

When will Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played on 24 May 2023, Wednesday.

At what time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will play the match at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

How can we watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match live?

The IPL 2023 Playoffs Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday in India. You can live-stream the match on the JioCinema app.