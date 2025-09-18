Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone fights with Liverpool fans after UCL loss - WATCH

The Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid went down to the wire with Virgil van Dijk scoring a stoppage time goal for take Liverpool home 3-2 at Anfield on Wednesday (Sep 17). The real drama, however, started after the last goal of the match when Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone had a scuffle with some of the home fans. Simeone appeared to have a heated argument with the fans and even complained to the fourth official with many stewards standing between him and the fans. The Atletico coach says his reaction stemmed out of 'insults' by the Liverpool fans.

Also Read - Manchester United post sixth straight annual loss despite record revenues

Why did Diego Simeone fight with Liverpool fans

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Atletico Madrid manage did say that he 'regretted' his actions but acknowledged that in the end 'he's a person' can take only as much insults. The manager eventually had to be dragged away from the scene of drama and was given a red card as well. He said that he was insulted for the whole game and his actions came out only after the final whistle.

"Firstly I regret the part I played. It's clear we are in a position where we do not have the right to react and it is not good when we react," he said at the post-match press conference.

"It's not easy to be in the position we are in and receive insults for the whole game. I saw it from far away after the third goal. I saw the third goal go in and I turned, the insults continued, and well, I'm a person. My reaction isn't justifiable but do you know what it is like to be insulted for 90 minutes? I hope Liverpool can improve that aspect and that when they identify the person who did that, there will be consequences."