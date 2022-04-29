Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah adjudged FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England`s Men`s Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers` Association (FWA), with the Egypt international picking up the award for the second time. Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City`s Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United`s Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old has 30 goals and 14 assists in 44 games for Liverpool this season and remains a key part of Juergen Klopp`s team, who are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with five matches left.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took home the Women`s Footballer of the Year award with 40% of the vote, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and City`s Lauren Hemp. Australia international Kerr is the top scorer in the Women`s Super League this season with 18 goals. Both Salah and Kerr will receive their awards on May 5, the FWA said.