HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana & Arijit Singh's performances left audience mesmerised

Ahmedabad Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to start today, March 31 and cricket lovers all around the world are waiting impatiently for the beginning of the mega sports event. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to start today, March 31 and cricket lovers all around the world are waiting impatiently for the beginning of the mega sports event. The IPL 2023 season will begin with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. Before the matches, a grand opening ceremony will take place which will see many big names performing at the event.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: One of the biggest sports events, the Indian Premier League will kick-start on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the mega sports event will be between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions this season while Chennai Super Kings are four-time winners. Before the clash of the heavyweights, the opening ceremony will set the stage for the 16th edition of the IPL. 

Big Indian superstars like, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana and singing sensation Arijit Singh will grace the event with their electrifying performances. The opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST, followed by the toss for the first match at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the new season will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST and some new rules will be implemented this season, including the Impact Player rule.  There is a new toss rule as well, which will allow teams to decide on their playing XIs after they flip a coin. 

Catch all the live updates of the upcoming grand opening ceremony of IPL 2023.
 

31 Mar 2023, 6:49 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony live updates: IPL begins officially

The 16th edition of the IPL 2023 officially kick-started as the BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah graced the stage alongside Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya. Both captains clicked a picture with the IPL 2023 trophy amidst loud cheer from the crowd. 

31 Mar 2023, 6:43 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony live updates: Rashmika Mandhana shake a leg on 'Sami Sami'

Rashmika Madhana danced to her song, 'Sami sami' and 'Srivalli' amidst the roar of the crowd. She also danced to the Oscar-winning song, 'Naatu Naaatu' that ran currents through the feet of people in the stadium, forcing everyone to dance. 

31 Mar 2023, 6:39 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony live: Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage on fire!

After Arijit Singh's soulful performance, Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling performance left everyone spellbound in the jam-packed stadium of Ahmedabad. 

31 Mar 2023, 6:29 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 live streaming details: ROCKSTAR!

Arijit- The Rockstar!

31 Mar 2023, 6:23 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony live updates: UNSTOPPABLE! Back-to-back hit songs by Arijit at IPL evening

Arijit Singh mesmerised the crowd with his soulful performance with songs like 'Ae Watan', 'Kesariya', 'Apna Bana Le', 'Channa Mereya' and 'Dance ka Bhoot'. 

31 Mar 2023, 6:13 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Arijit's mind-blowing performance

Arijit is performing LIVE at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

31 Mar 2023, 6:06 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023 updates: Show time! Arijit Singh starts the evening with his melodious voice

One of India's most loved singers, Arijit Singh, makes the audience swoon on his songs with his melodious voice. He opened the ceremony with his song 'Ae watan' and hooked the audience with his soothing musical. 

31 Mar 2023, 6:03 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Mandira Bedi opens the sports extravaganza

Mandira Bedi, the host of the star-studded opening ceremony opens the show amid electrifying environment and continuous cheers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

31 Mar 2023, 5:50 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Mumbai Indians- 5 times IPL winner

Mumbai Indians has been the most successful team in the Indian Premier League winning a total of five titles.

31 Mar 2023, 5:16 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Commentary team

This time Indian Premier League’s commentary will be available in 12 languages here are the list of commentators. 

English language 

Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori, Daniel Morrison, David Husse

 
31 Mar 2023, 4:59 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Dhoni and Kohli are Tamannaah's favorite players

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are her favorite cricketers. Tamannaah ahead of her performance said on Twitter, “When I watch, I watch like I get very involved and very invested. Dhoni is everyone's favorite and I am no different. And Virat. I think these two are my favorites". Tamannahh said. 

31 Mar 2023, 4:50 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Weather update

It looks like the opening ceremony and season opener has been blessed with good weather, with the temparute expected to be around 33-27 degrees Celsius.

31 Mar 2023, 4:46 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023 live updates: IPL all set to start today!
31 Mar 2023, 4:37 PM (IST)
IPL opening ceremony 2023: Glimpse of Arijit Singh's performance ahead of the night

Arijit Singh arrived in Mumbai and here is a glimpse from his practice session. 

31 Mar 2023, 4:22 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony LIVE updates: Venues for this season

IPL 2023 will be held in Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamshala. It will consist of 70 league matches, which will have 18 double headers. Each franchise will play seven home and away fixtures during the campaign. Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home matches in Guwahati and then will play their remaining games in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali, and then play their last two home fixtures in Dharamshala.

31 Mar 2023, 3:47 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Last opening ceremony was in 2018

The 2023 edition of the of the IPL will see an opening ceremony after 2018 as in 2019 it was cancelled in tribute for our martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack and then from 2020-22 the Covid-19 restrictions kicked in. 

31 Mar 2023, 3:22 PM (IST)
India's favourite cricket festival is all set to begin!

The Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah has shared the view of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the opening ceremony and match of this year's IPL. The festivities will start in few hours from now. 

31 Mar 2023, 3:17 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: What to except from this season?

IPL opening ceremonies have always lived up to their electrifying environment with dazzling performance from artists around the world. In the past, we have seen performances from the likes of Salman Khan, Pitbull, Akon, Shah Rukh Khan, Shriya Saran and Katrina Kaif. It remains to be seen whether this season will also replicate such performances and keep the audiences hooked to TV screens. 

31 Mar 2023, 2:42 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony live updates: What Rashmika said ahead of the event?

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Rashmika said, "So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!"

"Generally when I watch a match, I get too anxious. I have my emotions up and down. So I try to just look at the results of it.

"Of course, Dhoni sir and Virat sir. All of our players who are at top-notch", she further added.

31 Mar 2023, 1:20 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony updates: 1500 drones to dazzle the sky

In a first, the team is also putting together the first mid-inning drone show. The segment will feature a choreographed dance of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, weaving within one another to form stunning 2D & 3D imagery, which the team promises will be a sensory experience that will dazzle audiences.

31 Mar 2023, 11:57 AM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Check out Lucknow Super Giants' home ground

Lucknow Super Giants are getting ready to play their first-ever match at home - Ekana Stadium in Lucknow - hosting Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 1. Check out the LSG home ground here.

31 Mar 2023, 11:16 AM (IST)
WATCH | Tamannaah and Rashmika reached the IPL 2023 venue to practice ahead of the ceremony

Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana geared up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple practice sessions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL, Tamanna could be seen shaking a leg with a group of dancers while we caught a glimpse of Rashmika on the stage. 

31 Mar 2023, 10:38 AM (IST)
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Mayanti Langer to host the mega sports event

Mayanti Langer, the daughter-in-law of the BCCI president Roger Binney and sports presenter will host the opening ceremony of mega sports event of IPL 2023. Neroli Meadows, one of the IPL presenters reveals this on her twitter. 

