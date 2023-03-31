HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana & Arijit Singh's performances left audience mesmerised

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Rashmika said, "So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!"

"Generally when I watch a match, I get too anxious. I have my emotions up and down. So I try to just look at the results of it.

"Of course, Dhoni sir and Virat sir. All of our players who are at top-notch", she further added.