HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana & Arijit Singh's performances left audience mesmerised
Story highlights
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: One of the biggest sports events, the Indian Premier League will kick-start on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the mega sports event will be between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions this season while Chennai Super Kings are four-time winners. Before the clash of the heavyweights, the opening ceremony will set the stage for the 16th edition of the IPL.
Big Indian superstars like, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana and singing sensation Arijit Singh will grace the event with their electrifying performances. The opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST, followed by the toss for the first match at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the new season will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST and some new rules will be implemented this season, including the Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule as well, which will allow teams to decide on their playing XIs after they flip a coin.
Catch all the live updates of the upcoming grand opening ceremony of IPL 2023.
The 16th edition of the IPL 2023 officially kick-started as the BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah graced the stage alongside Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya. Both captains clicked a picture with the IPL 2023 trophy amidst loud cheer from the crowd.
Rashmika Madhana danced to her song, 'Sami sami' and 'Srivalli' amidst the roar of the crowd. She also danced to the Oscar-winning song, 'Naatu Naaatu' that ran currents through the feet of people in the stadium, forcing everyone to dance.
After Arijit Singh's soulful performance, Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling performance left everyone spellbound in the jam-packed stadium of Ahmedabad.
Arijit- The Rockstar!
𝙈𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings 🎶🎶@arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW
Arijit Singh mesmerised the crowd with his soulful performance with songs like 'Ae Watan', 'Kesariya', 'Apna Bana Le', 'Channa Mereya' and 'Dance ka Bhoot'.
Arijit Singh show at IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/FQuKHvWUwg— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023
Arijit is performing LIVE at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
One of India's most loved singers, Arijit Singh, makes the audience swoon on his songs with his melodious voice. He opened the ceremony with his song 'Ae watan' and hooked the audience with his soothing musical.
Mandira Bedi, the host of the star-studded opening ceremony opens the show amid electrifying environment and continuous cheers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians has been the most successful team in the Indian Premier League winning a total of five titles.
This time Indian Premier League’s commentary will be available in 12 languages here are the list of commentators.
English language
Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori, Daniel Morrison, David Husse
Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are her favorite cricketers. Tamannaah ahead of her performance said on Twitter, “When I watch, I watch like I get very involved and very invested. Dhoni is everyone's favorite and I am no different. And Virat. I think these two are my favorites". Tamannahh said.
It looks like the opening ceremony and season opener has been blessed with good weather, with the temparute expected to be around 33-27 degrees Celsius.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
Home & away challenge, interesting new additions and the return of packed crowds 🙌🏻
Hear from the captains ahead of an incredible season 👏🏻👏🏻 - By @Moulinparikh
WATCH the Full Video 🎥🔽 https://t.co/BaDKExCWP1 pic.twitter.com/jUeTXNnrzU
Arijit Singh arrived in Mumbai and here is a glimpse from his practice session.
Arijit Singh ♥️#IPL2023 #CSKvGT #GTvCSK #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/JsKAo6gUAg— Fans Crickets (@_fans_cricket) March 31, 2023
IPL 2023 will be held in Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamshala. It will consist of 70 league matches, which will have 18 double headers. Each franchise will play seven home and away fixtures during the campaign. Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home matches in Guwahati and then will play their remaining games in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali, and then play their last two home fixtures in Dharamshala.
The 2023 edition of the of the IPL will see an opening ceremony after 2018 as in 2019 it was cancelled in tribute for our martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack and then from 2020-22 the Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.
The Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah has shared the view of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the opening ceremony and match of this year's IPL. The festivities will start in few hours from now.
The stage is set for India's favorite festival. The @IPL opening ceremony only a few hours away! #TATAIPL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/mFOGaXsNTa— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 31, 2023
IPL opening ceremonies have always lived up to their electrifying environment with dazzling performance from artists around the world. In the past, we have seen performances from the likes of Salman Khan, Pitbull, Akon, Shah Rukh Khan, Shriya Saran and Katrina Kaif. It remains to be seen whether this season will also replicate such performances and keep the audiences hooked to TV screens.
Ahead of the opening ceremony, Rashmika said, "So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!"
"Generally when I watch a match, I get too anxious. I have my emotions up and down. So I try to just look at the results of it.
"Of course, Dhoni sir and Virat sir. All of our players who are at top-notch", she further added.
In a first, the team is also putting together the first mid-inning drone show. The segment will feature a choreographed dance of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, weaving within one another to form stunning 2D & 3D imagery, which the team promises will be a sensory experience that will dazzle audiences.
Lucknow Super Giants are getting ready to play their first-ever match at home - Ekana Stadium in Lucknow - hosting Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 1. Check out the LSG home ground here.
Chaliye, Aaj Hum Aapko Apna Ghar Dikhate Hain#LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz | #FirkiKumar | #LSGTV pic.twitter.com/j9BulnkOQC— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2023
Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana geared up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple practice sessions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL, Tamanna could be seen shaking a leg with a group of dancers while we caught a glimpse of Rashmika on the stage.
Lights 💡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
Camera 📸
Action 🔜⏳@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️🎇 pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0
Mayanti Langer, the daughter-in-law of the BCCI president Roger Binney and sports presenter will host the opening ceremony of mega sports event of IPL 2023. Neroli Meadows, one of the IPL presenters reveals this on her twitter.
Today’s the day!!!! Let’s get this show on the road - join us on @StarSportsIndia!!— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 31, 2023
Can’t wait to bring you all the action live from Ahmedabad, with the incredible @MayantiLanger_B running the show alongside a star studded cast! #IPLonStar #GTvCSK #ShorOn pic.twitter.com/IUI7k96C6W