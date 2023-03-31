LIVE | IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Stage is set to kickstart the mega sports event, Mayanti Langer to host event
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: One of the biggest sports events, the Indian Premier League will kick-start on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the mega sports event will be between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions this season while Chennai Super Kings are four-time winners. Before the clash of the heavyweights, the opening ceremony will set the stage for the 16th edition of the IPL.
Big Indian superstars like, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana and singing sensation Arijit Singh will grace the event with their electrifying performances. The opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST, followed by the toss for the first match at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the new season will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST and some new rules will be implemented this season, including the Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule as well, which will allow teams to decide on their playing XIs after they flip a coin.
Catch all the live updates of the upcoming grand opening ceremony of IPL 2023.
Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana geared up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple practice sessions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL, Tamanna could be seen shaking a leg with a group of dancers while we caught a glimpse of Rashmika on the stage.
Lights 💡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
Camera 📸
Action 🔜⏳@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️🎇 pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0
Mayanti Langer, the daughter-in-law of the BCCI president Roger Binney and sports presenter will host the opening ceremony of mega sports event of IPL 2023. Neroli Meadows, one of the IPL presenters reveals this on her twitter.
Today’s the day!!!! Let’s get this show on the road - join us on @StarSportsIndia!!— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 31, 2023
Can’t wait to bring you all the action live from Ahmedabad, with the incredible @MayantiLanger_B running the show alongside a star studded cast! #IPLonStar #GTvCSK #ShorOn pic.twitter.com/IUI7k96C6W