LIVE | IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Stage is set to kickstart the mega sports event, Mayanti Langer to host event

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: One of the biggest sports events, the Indian Premier League will kick-start on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the mega sports event will be between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions this season while Chennai Super Kings are four-time winners. Before the clash of the heavyweights, the opening ceremony will set the stage for the 16th edition of the IPL.

Big Indian superstars like, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana and singing sensation Arijit Singh will grace the event with their electrifying performances. The opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST, followed by the toss for the first match at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the new season will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST and some new rules will be implemented this season, including the Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule as well, which will allow teams to decide on their playing XIs after they flip a coin.