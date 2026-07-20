Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final Highlights: Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday, securing the nation's second FIFA World Cup title after a tense but largely one-sided final.
Spain dominated throughout the match, recording 12 shots on target while limiting defending champion Argentina to none during regulation and most of extra time. Despite the relentless pressure, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez delivered a remarkable performance, making a World Cup final-record 11 saves to keep his team in contention.
Martinez's resistance was finally broken in extra time when Nico Williams headed the ball into Torres' path. The Spanish forward unleashed a powerful strike that found the back of the net, giving Spain the breakthrough it had long deserved. The victory ended Argentina's reign as world champion and denied it the chance to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles. Among those celebrating in the stands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were members of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad.
Torres appeared to double Spain's lead later in extra time after finishing a swift counterattack and beating Martínez for a second time. However, the goal was ruled out after VAR determined that Torres was narrowly offside by a shoulder.
Spain then had to withstand a late surge from Argentina, which finally managed to produce two dangerous attempts in the closing moments of extra time but could not find an equalizer. Argentina's task became even more difficult after Enzo Fernández was sent off in the 90th minute of extra time following a second yellow card for a challenge that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsí tumbling head over heels. Reduced to 10 men for the final 30 minutes, Argentina struggled to gain any attacking momentum.
Spain's dominance was evident throughout the contest, controlling possession and preventing Argentina from registering a single shot during the 90 minutes of regulation time. Messi finished with a total of 54 touches, but just one shot.
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Spain's Pau Cubarsi wins the Young Player award
Spain's goalkeeper Simon wins the Golden Glove award
Spain's captain Rordigo wins the Golden Ball award
Ferran Torres' goal ewas enough as Spain lift their second FIFA World Cup title
With just 15 minutes to go, Ferran Torres gives Spain the lead with a beautiful finish
Whatta chance! Super sub Mikel Merino just headed inches wide as the ball came to him in the box
Here's an interesting stat
Going into the extra time, Spain had 16 attempts on target while Argentina had 0!
With nothing to separate the two teams, the match is going to extra time. Towards the end of the stoppage time, Argentina's goalkeeper Martinez produced a spectacular save to deny Lamine Yamal
Enzo Fernández gets his second Yellow card and is sent off with just few minutes remaining in the stoppage time
With nearly 20 minutes to go in this blockbuster final, chances galore for Spain but both teams have failed to break the deadlock yet
Argentina's Leandro Paredes has been shown Yellow card
Colombian singer Shakira mesmerized the fans with her performance on the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026 - Dai dai
A spectacular half-time show is underway with performances from the biggest names in the entertainment industry
Just minutes after getting the Yellow card, Lisandro Martinez has been subbed off. Otamendi take the field
Spain have been knocking on Argentina's goal but are lacking that final ball in the box.
First card of the game goes to Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez for a foul on Oyarzabal
As we reach the first hydration break, Spain have been dominating the early minutes of the game but Argentina are keeping their calm while defending
Spain through Lamine Yamal have already tested Argentina goalkeeper Martinez with a shot on target
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina has kicked-off.
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We are just a few minutes away from the live action
US President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday at MetLife Stadium near New York for the FIFA World Cup final, where Argentina will face Spain in the climax of the expanded 48-team tournament. Trump's helicopter landed beside the stadium as long lines of fans queued to enter the venue, passing through heightened security checks.
Spain (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.
Argentina (4-4-2): E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gonzalez; Messi, Alvarez.
Dazzling performance from IShowSpeed and Post Malone lit up the atmosphere in the stadium
We are only a few minutes away from the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, with global stars like Post Malone and IShowSpeed set to headline the event alongside several other renowned singers and performers.
Lionel Messi will look to create history in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain by breaking Guillermo Stabile’s long-standing record for the most goals scored by an Argentine player in a single edition of the tournament. Stabile netted 8 goals during Argentina’s 1930 World Cup campaign, a tally Messi has matched with his eight goals in the 2026 edition.
Argentina's last competitive clash against Spain came in 2018, just before the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where La Roja handed them a heavy 6-1 defeat. Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco starred in the match, scoring a memorable hat-trick.
- Total matches: 14
- Spain win: 6
- Argentina win: 6
- Draws: 2
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will begin at 12:30 AM IST. The match is expected to feature a 30-minute half-time break for the tournament's closing ceremony, with performances by global stars including Shakira, Tom Cruise and others.
Justin Bieber will headline Sunday’s World Cup halftime show alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS.
They will be joined by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and New York’s PS22 Chorus, with the performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education for children around the world.
“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this halftime show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”
Burna Boy, who collaborated with Shakira on the tournament’s official song, Dai Dai, described performing at the World Cup final as “a privilege and a responsibility,” saying it was an opportunity to represent Africa on football’s biggest stage.
On Wednesday, football’s governing body announced that American rapper and singer Post Malone will headline the World Cup closing ceremony.
The star-studded event will also feature performances by Italian singer Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop icon Robbie Williams, and YouTube creator IShowSpeed. Actor Tom Cruise is also expected to make a special appearance.
Produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony is designed to celebrate the tournament’s defining moments and football’s global appeal after a month of competition across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
FIFA said additional performers and special guests will be announced closer to the final.
“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the US, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi.
The World Cup closing ceremony will begin at 11:00 pm (IST) in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19. Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before kickoff. The ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams that took part in the tournament across three host countries and 16 host cities, marking the conclusion of this historic World Cup.