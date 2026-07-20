Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final Highlights: Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday, securing the nation's second FIFA World Cup title after a tense but largely one-sided final.

Spain dominated throughout the match, recording 12 shots on target while limiting defending champion Argentina to none during regulation and most of extra time. Despite the relentless pressure, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez delivered a remarkable performance, making a World Cup final-record 11 saves to keep his team in contention.

Martinez's resistance was finally broken in extra time when Nico Williams headed the ball into Torres' path. The Spanish forward unleashed a powerful strike that found the back of the net, giving Spain the breakthrough it had long deserved. The victory ended Argentina's reign as world champion and denied it the chance to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles. Among those celebrating in the stands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were members of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad.

Torres appeared to double Spain's lead later in extra time after finishing a swift counterattack and beating Martínez for a second time. However, the goal was ruled out after VAR determined that Torres was narrowly offside by a shoulder.

Spain then had to withstand a late surge from Argentina, which finally managed to produce two dangerous attempts in the closing moments of extra time but could not find an equalizer. Argentina's task became even more difficult after Enzo Fernández was sent off in the 90th minute of extra time following a second yellow card for a challenge that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsí tumbling head over heels. Reduced to 10 men for the final 30 minutes, Argentina struggled to gain any attacking momentum.

Spain's dominance was evident throughout the contest, controlling possession and preventing Argentina from registering a single shot during the 90 minutes of regulation time. Messi finished with a total of 54 touches, but just one shot.