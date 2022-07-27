LIV plan for 2023 comprises 14-event league schedule and relegation

LIV Golf announced plans on Wednesday for a 14-event league schedule in 2023 while also introducing promotion and relegation through its International Series along with an end-of-season qualifying tournament.

The full LIV Golf League schedule was not announced but the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway circuit said events will be played across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

Consistent with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which launched in June, LIV Golf League will feature simultaneous team and individual play with golfers competing for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses. LIV said in a news release the schedule will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events "so the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play".

Between League events and International Series tournaments, LIV Golf will stage 25 tournaments worldwide in 2023.m According to LIV, teams will be led by one captain who will be able to build the franchise in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest.

LIV Golf League will also offer opportunities for promotions and relegations through the International Series. There will also be an end-of-season LIV Golf Promotions event offering an opportunity for new talent to enter the league. The third event of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series is being held this week at former U.S. President Donald Trump`s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.