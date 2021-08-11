Lionel Messi's first press conference with PSG: 'Dreams of Champions League win' with them

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi speaks at a press conference during his unveiling at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021. Photograph:( AFP )
Lionel Messi says that he is 'extremely happy' after joining PSG, and 'dreams of Champions League win' with them.
This is Messi's first press conference after joining Paris Saint-Germain. The football star has signed a two-year contract with the French club with an option of an additional year.
Before this, the Argentine footballer was associated with Barcelona for more than 20 years.
