/‘Like criminals’: FIFA, US face backlash after Senegal and Uzbekistan players undergo intense security checks

The United States and FIFA are facing mounting criticism after reports emerged that players from Senegal and Uzbekistan were subjected to extensive security screenings upon arrival for the FIFA World Cup. According to multiple reports, members of the Senegal national team were required to undergo detailed bag inspections directly on the airport tarmac after landing in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s squad reportedly encountered drug-sniffing dogs and metal detector checks upon arriving at their training facility in New York.
Images and videos of the screenings quickly circulated across social media, sparking outrage among football fans worldwide. Critics accused American authorities of treating international footballers ‘like criminals’ rather than welcoming them as participants in one of the world’s biggest sporting events. One social media user questioned whether the treatment was selective. “Did any white teams get treated like this, or is this treatment reserved for Senegal? Bizarre,” one user wrote.
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Others directed their criticism toward FIFA, accusing the governing body of remaining silent while players from certain nations faced what many described as humiliating treatment. The controversy intensified after reports claimed that Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was detained for seven hours at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The Iraqi team’s photographer was reportedly denied entry to the United States following a screening process that lasted around ten hours. In a separate incident, award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the country for undisclosed reasons.
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The situation has also reignited concerns over travel restrictions affecting the tournament. US President Donald Trump’s administration has implemented visa bans and stricter entry requirements for several countries, including Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Haiti, and Iran, all of which have qualified for the World Cup. While players and official delegations were granted special clearance to enter the United States, many supporters from those nations have faced significant challenges in obtaining visas. According to BBC analysis, fans from more than a quarter of the countries participating in the World Cup are dealing with travel bans, visa restrictions, and elevated visa rejection rates.