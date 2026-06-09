/‘Like criminals’: FIFA, US face backlash after Senegal and Uzbekistan players undergo intense security checks

The United States and FIFA are facing mounting criticism after reports emerged that players from Senegal and Uzbekistan were subjected to extensive security screenings upon arrival for the FIFA World Cup. According to multiple reports, members of the Senegal national team were required to undergo detailed bag inspections directly on the airport tarmac after landing in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s squad reportedly encountered drug-sniffing dogs and metal detector checks upon arriving at their training facility in New York.

Images and videos of the screenings quickly circulated across social media, sparking outrage among football fans worldwide. Critics accused American authorities of treating international footballers ‘like criminals’ rather than welcoming them as participants in one of the world’s biggest sporting events. One social media user questioned whether the treatment was selective. “Did any white teams get treated like this, or is this treatment reserved for Senegal? Bizarre,” one user wrote.

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Others directed their criticism toward FIFA, accusing the governing body of remaining silent while players from certain nations faced what many described as humiliating treatment. The controversy intensified after reports claimed that Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was detained for seven hours at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The Iraqi team’s photographer was reportedly denied entry to the United States following a screening process that lasted around ten hours. In a separate incident, award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the country for undisclosed reasons.