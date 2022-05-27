Lakshya Sen's proposal and PV Sindhu's special request cleared under TOPS

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen`s proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was on Thursday approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members. Lakshya, who was part of the Indian men`s team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month, is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29-June 5 (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from June 19-26 (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio`s air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses. Alongside Lakshya`s proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu`s proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments was also approved.



Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (June 7-12), Indonesia Open (June 14-19), Malaysia Masters (June 28 to July 3), Malaysia Open (July 5-10), and Singapore Open (July 12-17).