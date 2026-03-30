/John Cena is BACK! WWE legend confirms WrestleMania 42 return as official host – WATCH

There is no WrestleMania without Cena! It’s true. The Cenation leader has confirmed his shock return to the WWE as the official host of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Since retiring from the in-ring competition late last year, Cena was away from the TV programming, only to announce his shocking comeback to the pro-wrestling industry with the Show of Shows approaching.

Just less than three weeks shy of the grandest wrestling spectacle in Vegas this year, Cena took to his social media handle (X) to announce his return for the showpiece event, where he main-evented numerous times and made countless memories over the years. A record-breaking 17-time WWE champion, Cena became a Hollywood star over the last decade, and after hanging up his WWE boots, returned to completing his pending projects.



Meanwhile, his social media post read, “Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas!”

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During his retirement tour, Cena featured against several A-listers, including Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Gunther, against whom he competed in his final WWE match and tapped out to his submission move (Sleeper Hold), ending his decorated career at the Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.



Moreover, Cena won the Elimination Chamber last year, and what unfolded next broke the internet, as Cena turned ‘heel’, referring to him turning into a bad guy or a villain, for the first time on TV. His collaboration with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sold shows, as Cena won his record 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 by beating the then-champion Cody Rhodes.



Although the fans enjoyed his character turn, Cena returned to becoming the ‘baby face’, the opposite of ‘heel’ during the fag end of his retirement tour.

