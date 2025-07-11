/Joe root breaks THESE records after his century against India: Details inside

Former England captain Joe Root etched his name in the history books as he smashed his eighth Test century at Lord’s, the most by any batter at the iconic Home of Cricket. It was a bit nervous as Root ended day 1 (Jul 10) unbeaten on 99, setting up a nervous night for him and England. But he wasted no time on day 2 (Jul 11), reaching his century by smashing Jasprit Bumrah to the boundary. With that shot, he reached the three-figure mark and shattered several records in doing so. Let's glance at the different milestones he achieved after his 37th Test century.
- Entered the top five for most Test centuries: Root now has 37 Test centuries, moving ahead of Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (46), Ricky Ponting (41) and Kumar Sangakkara (38).
- Third batter with 3 consecutive centuries at a single venue: Root joins Jack Hobbs and Michael Vaughan in this elite group of smashing three consecutive centuries at a single venue. Interestingly, in his last outing at Lord's, he smashed twin centuries against Sri Lanka in August 2024
- Most runs at Lord’s across all formats: Root has scored 2531 runs in 33 international matches here, overtaking Graham Gooch’s tally of 2513 runs.
- First batter to score 3000-plus Test runs against India: Root now has 3054 runs in 33 Tests vs. India, the most by any batter.
- Joint most Test centuries against India (11): He is now level with Australia's Steven Smith for the highest number of centuries against India.
- Joint second-most 50-plus Test scores: Root’s 103 occasions of 50-plus in Test cricket ties him with Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting, only behind Sachin Tendulkar’s 119.
Interestingly, Root is now one of the three batters to score 3000+ Test runs in a non-Ashes rivalry, joining Gary Sobers (3214 vs. England) and Sachin Tendulkar (3630 vs. Australia).