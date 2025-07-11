/Joe root breaks THESE records after his century against India: Details inside

Former England captain Joe Root etched his name in the history books as he smashed his eighth Test century at Lord’s, the most by any batter at the iconic Home of Cricket. It was a bit nervous as Root ended day 1 (Jul 10) unbeaten on 99, setting up a nervous night for him and England. But he wasted no time on day 2 (Jul 11), reaching his century by smashing Jasprit Bumrah to the boundary. With that shot, he reached the three-figure mark and shattered several records in doing so. Let's glance at the different milestones he achieved after his 37th Test century.