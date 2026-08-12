/Jets CB Qwan’tez Stiggers carted off field after losing consciousness; coach shares health update

New York Jets cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers was taken off the field on Tuesday (Aug 11) during the joint practice alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers after losing consiousness. The CB passed out for a bit before being taken care off by medical staff and put on a stretcher to take him off the field. Jets coach Aaron Glenn, however, said that the 24-year-old is recovering well and that the CB was doing good. Notably, Stiggers is the first NFL player to be picked in the draft without college experience since Miami took Jermaine Haley in 1999.

What happened to Stiggers?

During the joint practice drill ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Stiggers lost conciousness for a brief moment and had passed out. Coach Glenn, while talking to the reporters, said: "He was able to talk and I want to make sure I go and see him after this, just to make sure I’m good with everything. But for the most part, he was good."

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Explaing the exact situation of Stiggers passing out, Glenn said: "He actually fell out. The good thing is, he was conscious. Our guys did a hell of a job, just like most medical staffs around this league do in situations like that, and they took the necessary steps just to make sure that we do everything we can to be on board when it comes to those situations."

Who is Qwan’tez Stiggers?