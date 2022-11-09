Jessica Korda ruled out of remainder of LPGA season with injury concerns

Six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda said on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the LPGA season with a back injury but expects to return "healthier and stronger" next year. There are two events left in the LPGA's 2022 season starting with this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida, where Korda's younger sister Nelly Korda is the defending champion and the Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship.

"Playing anything further would have made my recovery a lot longer, so per doctor's recommendation and talking to my team, we've decided that this is the right call," Korda, 29, wrote on social media. World number 16 Korda earned six top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour in 2022 with her best result coming in April at the year's first major where she was runner-up in The Chevron Championship.

In her most recent start, Korda tied for 24th place at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America five weeks ago in Texas. Korda, who has missed events in the past with a wrist injury and rib sprain, did not specify what her injury is or what form of treatment she will be receiving. "I'm beyond bummed. I haven't had the most luck when it comes to injuries in my career, nonetheless, I'm going to keep on keeping on," wrote Korda. "Excited to be back next year for my 13th season on tour healthier and stronger."