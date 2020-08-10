James Harris, professional WWE wrestler known as ‘Kamala,’ dies at 70 World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler James Harris, who performed as the monster heel Kamala, died this weekend at the age of 70, according to a statement released Sunday by WWE.

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,” the WWE tweeted. The cause of death has not been reported.

Fans knew Harris as wrestling superstar “Kamala” or “The Ugandan Giant”. Kamala was characterized by an African mask, warpaint and a loincloth.

As Kamala, he portrayed a fearsome and simpleminded Ugandan who wrestled, and approached the ring wearing an African mask and carrying a spear and shield. He is best known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the mid-1980s and early 1990s.



