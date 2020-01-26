Jabeur's win over Wang secures her first place in the quarterfinals

Tunisian Ons Jabeur defeated China's Wang Qiang 7-6(4) 6-1 at the Australian Open on Sunday to become the first Arab woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Jabeur, who sent former world number one Caroline Wozniacki into retirement in the previous round, dazzled the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with both her variety and power, hitting 29 winners in the 77-minute contest.



[ Ons Jabeur vs Wang Qiang (Courtesy: Reuters) ]

Both players struggled to hold serve at the start of the match, each losing an early break before Jabeur claimed the first set with a forehand winner in a tie-break.

Wang's game unravelled completely in the second set as she went down two breaks before Jabeur sealed victory with another forehand winner.