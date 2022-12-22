IPL Auction 2023 live updates: 405 players go under the hammer, know where to catch the LIVE action
IPL Auction 2023 live updates: IPL auction 2023 is all set to be held Friday, 23 December, where all Franchisee officials have reached in Indian state of Kochi to finalize their squads for the IPL season 2023. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, and a total of 87 slots are available to be filled across the 10 participating teams. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the auction's top draws.In addition, each team's budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalize their squad.
Remaining purse for each IPL team:
Chennai Super Kings
Funds remaining – ₹20,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 18
Delhi Capitals
Funds remaining – ₹19,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 20
Gujurat Titans
Funds remaining – ₹19,25,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 18
Kolkata Knight Riders
Funds remaining – ₹7,05,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 14
Lucknow Super Giants
Funds remaining – ₹23,35,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 15
Mumbai Indians
Funds remaining – ₹20,55,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Punjab Kings
Funds remaining – ₹32,20,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Rajasthan Royals
Funds remaining – ₹13,20,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 16
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Funds remaining – ₹8,75,00,000
Overseas players – 6
Total players – 18
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Funds remaining – ₹42,25,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 12
Top 10 picks of the IPL Auction 2023
- Sam Curran- English all-rounder
- Ben Stokes- English batsman
- Rilee Rossouw- South African left-hander
- Harry Brook- English batsman
- Nicholas Pooran - West Indian batsman
- Mayank Agarwal- Indian batsman
- Adil Rashid- English senior spinner
- Narayan Jagadeesan- Indian batsman
- Sikandar Raza- Zimbabwe's spin all-rounder
- Cameron Green- Australian batsman
JioCinema: Viacom18-Reliance managed to pick up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June, earlier this year. For Jio subscribers, the Jio Cinema app is absolutely free
Star Sports Network: IPL mini-auction will be available on star sports 1, 2
Jio TV: Fans can use the Jio TV app on their mobile phones or tablets to watch the IPL 2023 auction Live Streaming for free