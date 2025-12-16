The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. A total of 369 players are going under the hammer at the IPL 2026 mini auction, including 244 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. With only 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, the bidding has been intense so far, as teams carefully manage their purses while trying to fill key gaps in their squads. Teams with bigger purses are expected to push the bidding, especially for foreign match-winners. As the auction process continues, players such as Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Liam Livingstone are expected to attract bigger bids as overseas stars. Here are the five most expensive overseas players purchased at the auction. Delhi Capitals have purchased David Miller for INR 2 crore