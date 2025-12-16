The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. A total of 369 players are going under the hammer at the IPL 2026 mini auction, including 244 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. With only 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, the bidding has been intense so far, as teams carefully manage their purses while trying to fill key gaps in their squads. Teams with bigger purses are expected to push the bidding, especially for foreign match-winners. As the auction process continues, players such as Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Liam Livingstone are expected to attract bigger bids as overseas stars. Here are the five most expensive overseas players purchased at the auction. Delhi Capitals have purchased David Miller for INR 2 crore
Top 5 overseas players in IPL 2026 auction
Cameron Green Photograph: (AFP)
- Cameron Green (Australia): The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green goes to KKR for INR 25.2 crore.
Matheesha Pathirana Photograph: (BCCI)
2. Matheesha Pathirana: A fierce bidding war erupted for Matheesha Pathirana as Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants pushed the price past INR 10 crore, with KKR entering late to shake things up. In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders outbid everyone to sign the Sri Lankan pacer for a massive INR 18 crore.
David Miller Photograph: (AFP)
3. David Miller (South Africa) - The Protea batter was up for bid early and went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 2 crore.
Wanindu Hasaranga Photograph: (BCCI)
4. Wanindu Hasaranga joins Lucknow Super Giants after LSG snap him up at his base price of INR 2 crore.
Finn Allen Photograph: (RCB)
5. Finn Allen: New Zealand's Finn Allen gives KKR a much-needed wicketkeeper-batter as they snap him up for INR 2 crore, adding explosive T20 firepower at the top of the order.