The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with franchises actively looking to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of 369 players are part of the auction pool, including 244 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. However, with only 77 slots available across the 10 teams, competition has been fierce, especially for quality Indian talent who offer long-term value and flexibility. Indian players remain a priority for franchises, given the importance of a strong domestic core in the IPL.

Teams with healthy purses are going all out to secure proven Indian performers who can slot straight into the playing XI. As the auction progresses, names like Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to trigger bidding wars due to their consistency and impact across formats.

Here are the five most expensive Indian players purchased at the IPL 2026 mini auction so far

Ravi Bishnoi Photograph: (AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi: A tense three-way bidding war saw RR, CSK and SRH lock horns for Ravi Bishnoi, with the price steadily climbing past INR 6 crore. In the end, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve and secured the leg-spinner for INR 7.2 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer Photograph: (AFP)