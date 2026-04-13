/IPL 2026: ‘I can anchor, attack and finish, whatever the team needs', says 21-year-old Kumar Kushagra

There’s a quiet clarity in how Kumar Kushagra views the game. No buzzwords, no overcomplication, just a sharp understanding of situations, roles, and responsibility. In a conversation that feels as much about mindset as it is about skill, the young wicketkeeper-batter lays bare the thought process shaping his rise. At the heart of his approach lies adaptability. Pressure, for Kushagra, isn’t about choosing between keeping or batting, it’s about reading the moment.

“If I am keeping, I will think from behind… if I am not batting, I will be sitting outside and then thinking about it.” That situational awareness carries into his batting. Labels like ‘aggressive’ or ‘calm’ don’t resonate with him. “There is nothing like aggressive or being calm. It's all about how the situation is asking or the team is asking from you.” It’s a philosophy rooted in modern T20 cricket, fluid roles, quick recalibration, and constant awareness. Whether it’s maximizing the powerplay or absorbing pressure after wickets, Kushagra’s decision-making is dictated by context, not instinct alone.

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Behind the stumps, his growth has been shaped by elite exposure. Working under Parthiv Patel and keeping to someone like Rashid Khan proved transformational. “Keeping Rashid Khan in that speed… that helped me a lot and Parthiv sir also gave me a lot of drills.” But beyond technique, it’s the mental game that stands out. Kushagra believes consistency is tougher than bouncing back. “When there are expectations… that’s a very tricky part. You have to maintain that consistency.”

And underpinning it all is a simple, powerful driving force, family. “Definitely my dad… he had that aim that first you have to play for the Indian team.” Looking ahead, Kushagra, a JSW athlete, doesn’t want to be boxed into a single role. “Flexible middle order batter would be a great answer… I can play anchor role also… I can finish the game.”