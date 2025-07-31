/IPL 2026: Ex-India backroom staff member joins LSG as new bowling coach

In the latest development surrounding the cash-rich Indian Premier League, the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has appointed former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as their new bowling coach ahead of the next season. The 62-year-old has joined the LSG after spending four years as the bowling consultant for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he played a key role in their 2024 IPL title win. He was also a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s coaching staff from 2015 to 2017.



The franchise (LSG) on Thursday(July 31) announced this news on their social media platform X, stating, “A promising Indian attack, and Bharat Arun guiding them. We can’t wait to get started.”

In a statement, former Indian bowling coach said, “It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level."

“What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh — and I see immense potential in each of them. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,” he added, according to the SportStar.

Bharat Arun started his coaching journey with the Tamil Nadu state team in domestic cricket. He later became the chief bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy(NCA) in Bengaluru, also guiding India’s Under-19 team to a World Cup win in Australia in 2012.