/IPL 2026 | 'Certain agenda against me': KKR skipper Rahane hits out at strike-rate critics

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has hit out at critics for calling him out over slow strike rate. It is interesting that since 2023, only Abhishek Sharma (176.56) has higher strike rate than Rahane (167.78) among Indian batters in the powerplay. Rahane's strike rate, however, goes down once the restrictions are lifted but still remains decent enough nonetheless. In the match against SunRisrs Hyderabad (SRH) though, Rahane could mange only 8 runs off 10 balls as KKR lost the match by 65 runs in a chase of 227.

Rahane hits out at critics over strike rate condemnation

"My strike rate... I have the best strike rate so far, from 2023. People who are talking are probably not watching the game or have a certain agenda against me," Rahane said after the loss. "They don't like me playing. They don't like to watch me play. The amount of success I've got, I guess they're jealous about that. I know what I'm doing, I know what I've done in the past, and I back myself instead of thinking about what others are saying. Whoever are talking about it, let them talk."

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Why Rahane could not bat freely in KKR vs SRH?