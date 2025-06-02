IPL 2025: PBKS dressing room erupts in joy after captain Iyer smashes 4 sixes in an over to complete historic chase – WATCH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) reached their second IPL final in history on Sunday evening (June 1), courtesy of the record-highest run-chase in the tournament playoffs against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer stole the show with perhaps one of the greatest IPL knocks. He smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, hitting eight sixes, four of which came in the penultimate over that sealed their place in the summit clash on Tuesday (June 3).

After failing to guide his team home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1, Iyer said, ‘his team has lost the battle, but not the war,’ and the PBKS skipper wasn’t wrong about anything. As cool and cold as his celebration was after winning Qualifier 2 for his side, Punjab’s dressing room erupted in joy alongside thousands of fans in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, indicating what this win means to them.

Chasing a mammoth 204 in a rain-hit game in Ahmedabad, Punjab lost both openers inside the first six overs. Australian Josh Inglis inflicted a beating on ace quick Jasprit Bumrah by hitting him for 20 runs in his first over, including two sixes and as many fours, while Iyer kept the run rate ticking during the middle overs.



Considering the chasing record at this venue despite its dimensions, Iyer knew if they could keep wickets heading deep into the game, Punjab could pull off a miracle, which they eventually did. Although Inglis departed soon after, what turned the game on its head was an 84-run match-winning partnership between Iyer and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29 balls).



The left-right combination put MI captain Hardik Pandya and his bowlers under pressure, with the skipper making a similar mistake of not knowing when to complete Bumrah’s overs. While the world’s best seamer made a comeback in his next two overs, he leaked runs in his last and returned wicketless (for the second time this season), with Mumbai ultimately bearing the brunt of it.



Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar bowled the 19th over, and with him having over 20 runs (23) to defend, everyone thought the game was well poised. Iyer, however, had different plans.



Eager to finish it off inside the same over, the PBKS captain hammered four massive sixes and delivered the knockout punch, winning the game for his team by five wickets and one over remaining. Those four sixes also helped him become the PBKS batter with the most sixes hit (38 and counting) in a season.