IPL 2023, SRH vs RR, Live score and updates: SRH win the toss and elect to bowl
HyderabadUpdated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source: @IPL) Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are all set to face each other in their opening game of the IPL 2023.
02 Apr 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
02 Apr 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif
02 Apr 2023, 3:11 PM (IST)
SRH have won the toss and elect to bowl against RR in Match 4 of the IPL
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/khh5OBILWy#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/Nvh4WznrCq
02 Apr 2023, 3:08 PM (IST)
SRH have won the toss and elect to bowl first.