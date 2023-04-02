ugc_banner
IPL 2023, SRH vs RR, Live score and updates: SRH win the toss and elect to bowl

HyderabadUpdated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source: @IPL) Photograph:(Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are all set to face each other in their opening game of the IPL 2023. 

02 Apr 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

02 Apr 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif

02 Apr 2023, 3:11 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Simon Doull takes us through the toss
02 Apr 2023, 3:08 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Toss update

SRH have won the toss and elect to bowl first.