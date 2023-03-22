IPL 2023: MI's new batting coach Kieron Pollard ready for new season, says 'words really can't describe...'

Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard has started his new role at the helm of the franchise as he takes charge as batting coach. Pollard, whose performances in the middle of the park are known worldwide, arrived for his first pre-season practice session as the batting coach. The former IPL wnner has always been a leader, and players have always gone up to him and sought advice, and now, with a full time role, the young ones, who aspire and dream to replicate Pollard’s success, are looking forward to spending even more time with him and spend more time with him and get life lessons as well.

Pollard’s thoughts after first session

At the end of his first session, Kieron Pollard said, "Words really can't describe the feeling of playing for Mumbai Indians and representing the people of Mumbai. They have done a lot for me as an individual and I guess I have done a lot for them from a player’s perspective, the bond we have I guess it's more than just cricket matches and things like that. For me nothing will change, I'll be the same sort of personality and character, around the guys."

All the young boys spoke about the impact of Pollard’s presence within the team.

Speaking about Pollard's transition from a player to coach, Tilak Verma is excited to see Pollard as the batting coach, he said "Last year I was sharing dressing room with him and this year I am very excited, like he is now our batting coach."

Dewald Brewis, who played a lot of games with Pollard last season said, " As I walked into the nets today, I saw Polly behind me, actually my first year when I was here the first net session I had I batted with him so that was quite cool."

Ramandeep Singh, Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who is in his second season with Mumbai Indians, said "Whenever I was in trouble he was always there to guide me and he would like a big brother come to me with ideas that you can go with this plan."

Young players ready to play under Pollard

Kumar Kartikeya, while sharing his experience with Pollard said, “Last year was my first year with Mumbai Indians. Inspire of being such a big player, he never hesitated to have a conversation with me. This year his role has changed but however our relation remains the same."

Hrithik Shokeen, said “I used to bowl to him a lot during the nets, I was really missing him, I am going to tease him a little and call him 'Coach' sometimes."

Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the Indian Premier league against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2nd April 2023.

