IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for injured Will Jacks

In a relief to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of IPL 2023, the franchise has announced New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as a replacement for injured Will Jacks. Jacks, who got picked by the RCB in the December auction for INR 3.2 crores (US$ 390,000 approximately at the time), suffered a muscle injury during England’s recent tour of Bangladesh, and was forced to pull out of what could have been his first IPL season.

Bracewell, whose base price was one crore, got picked at the same price by the RCB - the BCCI confirmed in a statement; meaning another Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will replace Bracewell in New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, which will begin after the Test series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach, Gary Stead, said he is happy for Bracewell, given this is also a World Cup year and that getting the IPL exposure will only work in his favour.

"Michael's been a key contributor to our white-ball teams since making his debut last year. It's exciting he'll get a chance to take up the learning opportunities the IPL provides - particularly as a spin bowling all-rounder. With a World Cup in India this year it's great to have players getting more experience in those conditions," Gary Stead said as quoted by the ESPNcricinfo.

A handy customer with both bat and ball, Bracewell, 32, left an impression following his majestic 145-run knock in the first ODI against India in Hyderabad early this year. In addition to playing seven Tests, 19 ODIs and 16 T20Is for New Zealand, the left-handed batter has good numbers to back his case in the T20 format – where he has 2284 runs at a strike rate of 133.48 and 40 wickets with an economy rate of 6.52 to his name.

Michael Bracewell will join the likes of captain Faf Du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell, among others, as part of the overseas lot in RCB for IPL 2023. New Zealand’s Finn Allen will also be present with Michael at Royal Challengers Bangalore.