IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS Live cricket score: Punjab start well before losing Prabhsimran early
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 53 of the IPL 2023 edition as the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday evening (May 08). In their earlier face-off, Kolkata lost to Punjab, in Mohali, by seven runs (DLS method) and will be eager to settle scores this time around. At present, the KKR franchise occupy the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table whereas the 2014 runners-up are in the seventh spot. At the coin toss, Punjab opted to bat first.
As expected, it was a good start from Punjab as KKR started with pacers Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana before the latter dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 12 (8), caught behind in the second over. Will KKR introduce spin in the powerplays to further test the Punjab batters' free-flowing approach? PBKS 21-1 after two overs.
Punjab Kings Subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya
Varun Chakravarthy (to the broadcasters): (On his last game heroics) Nitish told me to challenge them on the longer side, and the fact that he backed me gave me a lot of confidence. (On his variations) This season I’m keeping it simple, using three main variations. We need to bowl better at home, it is a challenging ground with a flat wicket. If we can do well here then we might still have a good chance.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Shikhar Dhawan: We gonna bat first. The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good totaland defend it. That's a good thing that we are scoring 200 every game. One change, Bhanuka comes in place of Short. Seems like it will stop a bit and come.
Nitish Rana: The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that spin can come more into play.
At the coin toss, Shikhar Dhawan called it right as Punjab opt to bat first at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Mark Howard and Pommie Mbangwa (on-air): The off-side to the right-handed batter is short tonight, 58 metres but over to the leg-side, it is 71 metres. The average score in first innings is 222 this season. When you look at the pitch, it has kind of a mosaic effect, looks quite hard. It looks a little bit drier than the last time around. It says to me maybe a little more spin for the spinners. The bowlers need to make them hit to the longer square side, be it pace or spin. You got to make sure you change the pace or otherwise you are gonna get lined up on a good surface
Jitesh Sharma: (On the topsy-turvy PBKS season) This is part of the game, but our intent is the same. The process is also the same even if results haven’t gone our way. We have decided to play attacking cricket, and that’s been the plan throughout. (On his personal season) Going good so far, but had a few of those performances ended on winning notes it would have felt better for me. I’m contributing as much as I can for the team. (On playing as a hitter) I observe from outside on what is the bowler’s strength, which bowler is bowling well and what lines are they bowling. I prepare accordingly, stay ready to play certain lengths. I try and stay in the present, just keeping my focus one match at a time.
The clash is surely between KKR's spinners versus PBKS batters. Punjab have posted 200-plus in their last four matches and, thus, they will be confident going into this fixture. However, KKR also beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs with their spinners Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anukul Roy choking the opposition with some tight overs.
An interesting battle awaits...
In match 53, KKR host the PBKS unit. As the points table remains complicated with each passing day, the seventh-ranked Punjab face eighth-positioned Kolkata in another crucial game as we enter the business end of IPL 2023.