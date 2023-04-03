LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni & Co. return to Chepauk in search for first points
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match number 06 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. On Monday evening (April 03), the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to their home ground, i.e. the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, as they play host to the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Lucknow beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs in their opener, CSK lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the season opener.
After a defeat, CSK will aim for a memorable comeback on home ground, after more than 1,400 days, as they look to get off the mark in the points table.
Dhoni & Co. will be on an emotional high as they return to Chepauk after a long gap of four years. They have a win percentage of 79.17 but have a herculean task to stop a rampant and well-oiled LSG franchise on Monday evening as they look for their first points of the season.
Who will triumph? Only time will tell...