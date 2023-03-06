IPL 2023: 25 days to go- Here are some facts about the 'number 25' and its importance in Indian Premier League

IPL 2023: The end of March means the beginning of the Indian Premier League 2023. Punjab Kings declared Mayank Agrawal as their captain for IPL 2023 on Monday. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to announce their captain. Reports say Faf du Plessis has the highest chance of leading RCB in the IPL 2023. Fans are excited to know the seventh player to lead RCB in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023 will feature ten teams, ten stadiums, and a home-and-away format. However, it's a little different this year. International Cricketers like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have already announced their retirement from IPL 2023. They have assumed coaching positions in their teams. Reports say that it might be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last IPL.

There are only 25 days to go for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Here are a few facts about the number 25 and its relation to IPL.

IPL 2023: Shivam Mavi has scored 25 wickets in his IPL career

Shivam Mavi, the retained player of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has taken 25 wickets in his IPL career. The 24-year-old made his international cricket debut in January 2023. KKR bought him for INR 7.25 crores.

IPL 2023: Robin Uthappa smashed 25 fifty-plus scores in his IPL career

Robin Uthappa, Chennai Super Kings' retained player, smashed 25 fifty-plus scores in his IPL career. He played a crucial role for CSK in Qualifier-1 and the final match of IPL 2021. Furthermore, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer (4722) in the tournament among Indian players.

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane has led 25 matches as captain in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane has played as a captain in the Indian Premier League for 25 matches. He led the Pune Supergiants for the first time in 2017 in the absence of Steven Smith. In 2018 and 2019, he headed the Rajasthan Royals. However, RR sacked him from captaincy due to poor performance.

IPL 2023: Yusuf Pathan smashed 25 sixes in IPL 2008

Veteran cricketer Yusuf Pathan smashed 25 sixes in the inaugural Indian Premier League edition. Pathan was a team member of IPL 2008 champions KKR. He holds the record for scoring the fastest century (from 37 balls) in IPL by an Indian player.

Who has jersey number 25 in IPL 2023?