IPL 2021: RCB will don a blue jersey as a tribute to COVID frontline workers

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: May 02, 2021, 10:33 AM(IST)

Virat Kohli (Photo - RCBTweets) Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli as of late reported his team would wear a blue shirt for a forthcoming game as an accolade for COVID frontline workers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli as of late reported his team would wear a blue jersey for a forthcoming game as an accolade for COVID frontline workers, who have spent the most recent year wearing PPE packs while driving the battle against the pandemic. RCB is additionally set to offer monetary help to India's medical services foundation. 

What's more, RCB will likewise auction the signed blue jersey from that game and give the money raised for medical care support up in the country. In a video delivered by RCB on their social media handle, Virat Kohli said:"What's happening in our country with the spread of the COVID virus is deeply concerning. We as a franchise over the past week have had focused discussions on how we can help at the ground level and assist frontline workers in these dire times."

"RCB has identified key areas in which immediate help is required in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support and will be making a financial contribution in this regard. RCB is going the sporting a special blue jersey in one of the upcoming matches with key messaging on our match kits to pay respect and show solidarity for our frontline workers who have spent the majority of last year wearing PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic. RCB will also auction all signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to or earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure." - he added.

The blue jerseys will convey significant medical care messages. Virat Kohli likewise asked Indian residents to get vaccinated at the most punctual chance.
 

