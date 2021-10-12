IPL 2021: People don't realise gravity of what they say on social media, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has said people don`t realise the gravity of what they post when they are on social media. In a video posted by KKR on Twitter on Tuesday, regarding the `hate-mongering` players receive on social media, Karthik was seen expressing his disappointment regarding the same. "I feel sometimes that social media needs to be a kinder place. I think people don't realise the gravity of what they say, be it memes, videos or just the use of words. It's a spur of moment thing for them, instinctively what they feel they just put out there," said the wicket-keeper batter. Karthik also said these people don't realise that what the other person has to go through because of their actions.

Earlier on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Christian and his partner Jorgia Dunn received flak from a certain section of fans following the team`s defeat in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.KKR came in support of RCB players and tweeted, "Say NO to hate-mongering. Cricketers are subjected to online abuse way too often. It`s high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets@danchristian54 @Gmaxi_3. We`ve been there too." RCB batter and Christian`s compatriot Glenn Maxwell was the first one to call out the social media trolls. Maxwell in the wee hours of Tuesday hit back on social media trolls following the incident.