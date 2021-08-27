IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders depart for Abu Dhabi

IANS
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 27, 2021, 03:37 PM(IST)

Morgan find form, Tripathi plays crucial knock for KKR (Photo @KKRriders) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already training in UAE while Delhi Capitals have reached and will be out of quarantine soon for practising.
 

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have departed for Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on Friday ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE.

Pacer Shivam Mavi posted an Instagram story of a selfie featuring him, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Rahul Tripathi in PPE kits inside the aircraft. The team had been through a brief period of quarantine in Mumbai.

The Indian members of the team along with the team management and support staff are amongst the first ones to leave for UAE on Friday. Post quarantine, the team will begin their preparation for IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already training in UAE while Delhi Capitals have reached and will be out of quarantine soon for practising.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik had said that he will link up with the Knight Riders after completing commentary duties for Sky Sports in the ongoing third Test between England and India at Leeds.

"The first half didn`t go our way that doesn`t mean this half won`t go our way. If in 2014 we have written history then I don`t think why we can`t write history now again," said batsman Sheldon Jackson to the official website of the franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was returning after his international duty against Sri Lanka along with Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sandeep Warrier said, "Break is something that`s good for a team, especially because we didn`t have the momentum in the first half. This is a good opportunity for us."

The Knight Riders are currently at seventh place in the points table with four points from seven matches. They will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 27, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
432
(132.2 ov)
 VS
IND
78
(40.4 ov)
79/1
(36.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 27, 2021 | 1st T20I LIVE
Zimbabwe in Ireland, 5 T20I Series, 2021
IRE
110/7
(18.4 ov)
 VS
ZIM
117/7
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 20, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2021
WI
(51.3 ov) 150
(83.2 ov) 219
VS
PAK
302/9 dec (110.0 ov)
176/6 dec (27.2 ov)
Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 22, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Sweden in Finland, 4 T20I Series, 2021
FIN
(20.0 ov) 141/7
VS
SWE
113/7 (14.0 ov)
Sweden beat Finland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
Full Scorecard →
Read in App