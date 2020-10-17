IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's century helps Delhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets

Dhawan's century helps Delhi Capitals on the top of the IPL table after they beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the 34th match in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bat. Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis came out as openers for CSK. But Curran was dismissed in the third delivery of the first over. However, Watson and du Plessis stitched an 87-run partnership to keep CSK in the loop. Du Plessis scored the most runs (58 runs off 47 balls) for CSK tonight. After their dismissal, Rayudu and Jadeja's quick 50-run partnership powered CSK to 179 runs.

Delhi Capitals started off the chase in a similar fashion as Prithvi Shaw was out in the second ball itself. Rahane also got out quickly. However, the partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan kept Delhi in the game. Dhawan was dropped thrice by CSK fielders and those misfields cost Chennai the match as the opener went on to smash an unbeaten century. However, the equation in the final over was still tight as DC needed 17 runs in the 20th over. Axar Patel's three sixes in the final over did not let Dhawan's knock go in vain. Delhi won the match with a ball to spare.

With this win, Delhi Capitals go on top of the IPL table. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock (101 runs off 58 balls).