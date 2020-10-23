IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians hand heaviest defeat to Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians thrash Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in the 41st match of Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl. Chennai Super Kings very off to a very poor start as they were reduced to 21/5 in the powerplay itself. Sam Curran (52 runs off 47 balls) scored the most runs for CSK and managed them to put up 114 runs on-board at the end of 20 overs. Trent Boult scalped four wickets and conceded just 18 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar got two wickets each for Mumbai Indians.

Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan's 116-run stand ensured an easy victory for Mumbai with 7 overs to spare. With this win, Mumbai goes on top of the IPL table, whereas, CSK's chances to make it into play-offs look very grim as they remain on the bottom of the points tally.

Chennai Super Kings have to win their next three and hope that results from the other teams go their way to make it into the play-offs.

This was the biggest defeat for Chennai Super Kings in terms of balls remaining (46 balls) and also their first ten-wicket defeat; the previous biggest being nine-wicket loss against MI at the Wankhede in 2008.