IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Highlights: DC beat KXIP in Super Over

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Exciting match on cards in Dubai (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 20, 2020, 11.42 PM
Again! So close yet so far for KXIP. Poor decision by KL Rahul to play Pooran in Super Over instead of Mayank Agarwal. Easy Super Over win for Delhi Capitals. Marcus Stoinis played a vital role for DC's victory.
Sep 20, 2020, 11.36 PM
Cakewalk for DC now. 3 runs needed in the super over. We expect Dhawan and Stoinis to come out to bat. Shami ready to ball.
Sep 20, 2020, 11.34 PM
Smart balling from Rabada! And an easy catch for Axar Patel.
KXIP 2-1 (four balls to go)
Sep 20, 2020, 11.32 PM
KXIP brace themselves for Super Over!
Rabada to bowl the ball for DC.
Sep 20, 2020, 11.26 PM
IPL thriller ladies and gentlemen. SUPER OVER will decide the match now. So close yet so far for KXIP. Marcus Stoinis does the trick with bat and ball. IF DC win? He will be the man of the match for them.
Sep 20, 2020, 11.17 PM
Too much to handle right now! Mayank Agarwal on strike and Stoinis to ball the final over.
Sep 20, 2020, 11.10 PM
Can he go all the way and win it for KXIP?
25 runs needed in 12 balls
Sep 20, 2020, 10.58 PM
End of the partnership. Rabada delivers for Delhi Capitals. 142.7km/h delivery causes panic to Panic to Gowtham and a wrong shot proved to be fatal. Pant carries the ball behind the stumps. KXIP solely dependant on Mayank Agarwal now. Gowtham c Pant b Rabada 20(14) [4s-1 6s-1]
Sep 20, 2020, 10.52 PM
Mayank and Gowtham hold their grounds and are trying to revive KXIP in the chase.
KXIP need more overs like this. 14 off this one.
Sep 20, 2020, 10.44 PM
12 runs in that over after Agarwal hits couple of boundaries.
Sep 20, 2020, 10.32 PM
WICKET! Loose shot by Sarfaraz Khan gives an easy catch to Prithvi Shaw. Half of the team back in pavilion. DC looks in full control now. Axar Patel gets his wicket.
Sep 20, 2020, 10.27 PM
KXIP under pressure right now, but Sarfaraz and Mayank could form a strong partnership and turn the game in their favor. KXIP 52/4 (9 overs)
Sep 20, 2020, 10.17 PM
Glenn Maxwell out! Punjab in a bad shape now. Before: 30-0 After: 36-4
Maxwell c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 1(4)
Sep 20, 2020, 10.14 PM
The baller with two wickets in one gets injured on the final ball. He looks in some pain. Seems like a dislocation. Ajinkya Rahane called-in as a substitute
Sep 20, 2020, 10.12 PM
R Ashwin brings the Delhi Capitals back into the game. But Glenn Maxwell is here! Can KXIP bounce back?
Sep 20, 2020, 10.08 PM
Former KXIP skipper does the trick, R Ashwin removes Karun Nair. Nair goes for a big hit but due to poor connection, he top-edges it high into the night sky giving Prithvi Shaw an easy catch.
Sep 20, 2020, 10.02 PM
KXIP skipper departs after being bowled by Mohit Sharma. Sharp inside edge and gets bowled. Huge blow for KXIP.
Rahul b Mohit Sharma 21(19) [4s-2 6s-1]
Sep 20, 2020, 10.00 PM
Sensible batting from skipper KL Rahul, not taking any risks and focuses on running between the wickets than shooting balls across the boundaries.
Sep 20, 2020, 09.59 PM
9 runs given in fourth over. Couple of boundaries will help Punjab's run-rate.
Sep 20, 2020, 09.52 PM
DC bowlers have given away 7 extras out of 19 runs scored by KXIP (b 0, lb 5, wd 1, nb 1, p 0).
Sep 20, 2020, 09.43 PM
DC paceman Nortje easily 140+ km/h. KXIP openers cautious to not lose wickets quickly.
Five off first over.
Sep 20, 2020, 09.36 PM
Kings XI Punjab need 158 runs in 120 balls.
Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to open innings for Kings XI.
Sep 20, 2020, 09.23 PM
Jordan gives away 30 in his final over.
The best over for Delhi Capitals comes in the final over. He, single-handedly, helps 'struggling' Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals: 157/8
Sep 20, 2020, 09.20 PM
Marcus Stoinis hammers the ball in the final over! 6, wd, 4, 4, 4, 6.
Also completes the half century in style.
20-ball fifty for Stoinis
Sep 20, 2020, 09.13 PM
The Salute is back! Ashwin departs after he opened his bat face and flayed it up in the air to third man.
Ashwin c Shami b Cottrell 4(6)
14 off that over but a wicket too.
Sep 20, 2020, 09.11 PM
The Aussie is doing his best to help Delhi Capitals pose a healthy total. Capitals completely relying on Stoinis.
Sep 20, 2020, 09.00 PM
Delhi Capitals cross the 100-run mark after the completion of 17th over. This has been a poor batting show by the Delhi outfit and they would be hoping to put a score over 120. DC 100/6 after 17 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 08.53 PM
Losing both Iyer and Pant haven't helped Delhi Capitals at all. Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis are somehow hanging around and dots are piling more pressure on them. Delhi Capitals have to go big in the last four overs. DC 96/5 after 16 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 08.42 PM
WICKET! Big dismissal for KXIP as Mohammed Shami does the job. The slower one weaves its magic as it forces Iyer to mistime his hit. Jordan keeps the eye on the ball to complete the catch. Shreyas Iyer c Jordan b Shami 39(32) DC 87/5.
Sep 20, 2020, 08.31 PM
The highest wicket-taker of ICC Under-19 World Cup, Ravi Bishnoi is having a fine start to his career with KXIP in IPL. He is up against two quality players of spin bowling but hasn't given a single poor delivery to them. KXIP enjoying a good time out there. DC 64/3 after 12 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 08.24 PM
Shreyas Iyer has taken on Krishnappa Gowtham and smashed him for a 99m six. The DC skipper is slowly finding his feet whereas the same can be said of Rishabh Pant. DC are finding their mojo back. Can they put a good total on board? DC 49/3 after 10 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 08.12 PM
Krisnappa Gowtham and Chris Jordan have replaced Cottrell and Shami and the duo have started strong. KXIP aren't giving any free runs to DC and have been brilliant on the field so far - Jonty Rhodes is the fielding coach - just saying. DC 36/3 after 8.1 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 08.03 PM
Delhi Capitals have managed to score just 23 runs off the PowerPlay and things will only get tougher for them. Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer are at the crease and Delhi desperately need a big partnership. DC 23/1 after 6 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.52 PM
WICKET! Mohammed Shami is on absolute fire. Shimron Hetmyer miscalculated his shot and the ball travels straight to the hands of Mayank Agarwal. Delhi Capitals in deep trouble. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Shami 7(13
Sep 20, 2020, 07.50 PM
WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes! Poor cricket from Delhi Capitals and Prithvi Shaw, who wanted to pull this out of the 30-yard circle but ended up handing it straight to Chris Jordan who takes a simple catch. Prithvi Shaw c Jordan b Shami 5(9). DC 9/2.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.47 PM
A really tight start by Kings XI Punjab with the ball. Both Shami and Cottrell have started well and are putting Shaw and new batsman Shimron Hetmyer under pressure. Plenty of dot balls for Delhi. DC 8/1 after 3 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.39 PM
WICKET! Absolute shambles for Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan wanted a run but yes-no from Prithvi Shaw leaves him in the middle of the pitch as KXIP bags a gift of a wicket. Dhawan walks back with a duck to his name.
Dhawan run out (Rahul/Gowtham ) 0(2)
Sep 20, 2020, 07.35 PM
A very economical start by KXIP as Sheldon Cottrell gives away just four runs. Both Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are just looking to settle down quick. DC 5/0 after 1 over.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.29 PM
Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw are opening the innings for Delhi Capitals. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball for Kings XI Punjab.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.11 PM
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Shreyas (C), Rishabh (WK), Hetmyer, Stoinis, Axar, Ashwin, Rabada, Nortje, M. Sharma
Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, K Nair, N Pooran, S Khan, G Maxwell, C Jordan, K Gowtham, S Cottrell, M Shami, R Bishnoi
Sep 20, 2020, 07.08 PM
Shreyas Iyer - We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis and Nortje make our four overseas players
KL Rahul - We will bowl first. Fresh wicket, don't really know what to expect. I'm confident and so is the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket. Staying indoors was difficult, but it also gave us time to think about our strategy, Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are our four overseas players.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.02 PM
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to field first!
Sep 20, 2020, 06.38 PM
In head-to-head clashes, Kings XI Punjab have a slight advantage over the Delhi outfit with 14 wins to their name in comparison to DC’s 10. In IPL 2019, it was all equal as both the teams won a match each but it was DC who finished in the playoffs spot.
Sep 20, 2020, 06.27 PM
Young captains KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will face each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest between KXIP and DC.
Two young guns up against one another in Match 2 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020
How excited are you about this fixture?#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/4uP8O9iAzV