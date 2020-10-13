IPL 2020: Chennai keep their playoff hopes alive as they beat Sunrisers by 20 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the 29th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bat. However, the decision backfired after du Plessis got out on a duck in the third over. Sam Curran's aggressive batting tried to stabilise the Chennai innings but ended up losing his wicket. But the partnership between Rayudu and Watson laid a foundation to a par score for CSK. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's power-hitting powered CSK to 167 runs.

Sandeep Sharma was the best bowler for SRH tonight. He scalped two wickets and conceded 19 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Natarajan picked two wickets apiece.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, tried to begin the chase cautiously and tried not to lose quick wickets. But Warner got out in fourth over. The match-defining moment was Manish Pandey's run out. Bravo's direct hit removed the man in form Pandey. Sunrisers kept losing wickets, but Kane Williamson stayed on the pitch. He scored 57 runs off 39 balls. But aggressive hitting by Rashid Khan kept SRH in the chase. But his wicket in the 19th over decided the fate of the match.

Chennai registered their third win in eight matches and are still hoping to qualify for the playoffs in this year's Indian Premier League. Sunrisers have faced their second consecutive loss.