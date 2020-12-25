Inzamam-ul-Haq says Amir's retirement will leave negative impact on Pakistan's cricket

Mohammad Amir, recently, decided to hang up his boots for Pakistan after differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that the controversial retirement will leave a bad impact on the country's cricket.

"It is not about what impact Amir's decision will have on our bowling resources or strength because life moves on. But what bothers me more is the negative impact such incidents have on our cricket and its image," Inzamam told the media in Lahore on Thursday (December 24).

"It is better if such situations don't take place.' At the same time, Inzamam felt that Amir should have used all his options before taking such a drastic step. "If he is unhappy with one or two persons in the team management he should have first spoken openly with the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq and if required even the Pakistan Cricket Board officials before deciding on what to do." Inzamam agreed that he has had issues with Waqar and it needs to be sorted. "He appears to have issues with Waqar (Younis bowling coach) and if his grievances were not listened to then he should have adopted this route."

In a viral video, Amir said: “I don’t think I can continue playing cricket under this management. I am leaving cricket for the time being because I am being mentally tortured. I don’t think I can bear this torture anymore. What is happening recently is taunting me about everything. I took a personal decision and it has been presented in such a wrong way as though I don’t want to play for my country. Who doesn’t? Sometimes the bowling coach says he ditched the country, sometimes he talks about my workload, sometimes I am not in the plans. This is a wake-up call for me, that I am not in their plans, and I should move aside.”