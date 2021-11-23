Indonesia Open: Parupalli Kashyap bows out after losing to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight sets

Parupalli Kashyap bows out after losing to Loh Kean Yew in Indonesia Open Photograph:( Twitter )
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play their matches next just two days after losing the Indonesia Masters semifinals.
India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Tuesday. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.
The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes. In the entire game, Kashyap failed to leave his mark and he stumbled to a straight-game loss.
The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament. South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes.