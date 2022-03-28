Indian women's football team to play international friendlies against Egypt, Jordan in April

The Indian senior women's football team will play friendly matches against Egypt and Jordan on April 5 and 8 respectively in Jordan, following which the players will join their respective clubs for the upcoming Indian Women's League (IWL) season.



The 30-member Indian contingent, under head coach Thomas Dennerby, is currently in a training camp in Goa. The team will leave for Jordan on April 2.



Dennerby along with Astam Oraon, Apurna Narzary and Martina Thokchom have joined the camp after lifting the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship trophy in Jamshedpur last week.

The 30-member squad in the camp:



Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.



Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Kritina Devi.



Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Kashmina, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom, Sumithra Kamaraj.



Forwards: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Mariyammal Balamurugan.



Fixtures: April 5: India vs Egypt; April 8: Jordan vs India.