Indian Wells: Simona Halep registers clinical win over Petra Martic, Iga Swiatek storms into semifinal

The World No. 26 Simona Halep advanced into the semifinal with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the 24th seed Croatia's Petra Martic, while Iga Swiatek also advanced in style dismantling Madison Keys of America here at the Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Former World No.1 Halep, became this year's first semifinalist at Indian Wells. The two-time Grand Slam champion Halep took less than an hour to breeze past Petra Martic and secured a semifinal clash with Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Third seed Iga Swiatek won her ninth consecutive match at WTA 1000 events with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over 25th seed Madison Keys of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek dominated her opponent with heavy groundstrokes forcing errors from big-hitting Keys. Simona Halep will face Iga Swiatek in the Indian Wells semi-finals on Friday.