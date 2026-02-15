/Indian Racing Festival: Hyman and Wohlwend deliver perfect team drive as Goa Aces JA Racing win Round 4

Goa came alive with high-octane motorsport action as Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival transformed the city into a buzzing street-racing arena. Packed grandstands, growing local fandom and a festival-like atmosphere underlined the rising popularity of motorsport in India, with the Goa street circuit once again proving its credentials as one of the championship’s most exciting venues.

The biggest on-track moment of the weekend saw Goa Aces JA Racing secure a memorable relay-format victory, as Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend combined seamlessly to post a winning time of 42:11.779. Adding glamour and star power to the event, team owners John Abraham (Goa Aces JA Racing), Kichcha Sudeep (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad Black Birds), and Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata Royal Tigers) were present at the circuit, blending sport, entertainment and destination appeal into a weekend spectacle.

Driver A stint: Raoul Hyman sets the tone

Starting the relay, Raoul Hyman delivered a clinical opening stint, clocking the fastest lap of the race at 53.527

seconds and gradually building a commanding advantage on the tight and unforgiving street layout. Navigating traffic with precision, he entered the mandatory swap window (19–22 minutes) comfortably in control, handing over the car with nearly a 20-second lead, placing Goa Aces JA Racing in a strong position. Reflecting on the performance, Hyman said, “This was our first time racing in the driver-swap format together, so it was truly a team effort. I managed to bring the car in with the lead, but the safety car meant Fabienne had to handle the restart and the pressure. She did a fantastic job, and I’m really proud we could bring the win home.”

Driver B stint: Wohlwend holds her nerve

The second half of the race quickly turned dramatic as a safety car wiped out the advantage and compressed the field, turning the event into a tense sprint to the finish. Wohlwend showed composure under pressure, executing a strong restart and defending decisively against challenges from Ruhaan. The Liechtenstein driver steadily rebuilt the gap and controlled the race to the chequered flag, becoming only the second female race winner in the championship’s history. Speaking after the race, Wohlwend said, “There was a lot of pressure, especially after Raoul’s strong start and the gap he built. When the safety car came out, my focus was on staying calm and not cracking under pressure. I managed a strong restart, created a gap and from there it was about keeping things clean and bringing the car home safely.”

Important results

1st: Goa Aces JA Racing (Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend) – 42:11.779

2nd: Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (Sachel Rotge and Ruhaan Alva) – 42:12.759

3rd: Speed Demons Delhi (Alister Yoong and Caitlin Wood) – 42:16.601

Pole-sitters Kolkata Royal Tigers (Tom Canning and Sohil Shah) retired early after a wheel issue. The win marks Goa Aces JA Racing’s 10th victory in the Indian Racing Festival and reinforces how teamwork and composure are decisive on a street circuit where fortunes can change instantly.

Championship standings after Round 4