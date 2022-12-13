Indian industralist Mukesh Ambani eyeing to buy THIS big Premier League club - Reports

Following Chelsea's hurried sale in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which forced Roman Ambramovic to sell the club, it has been widely reported that two of the most successful Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United are also up for a sale.

Ever since reports emerged that both Man United and the Liverpool FC owners are willing to sell the club, Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani has emerged as a strong contender to buy one of the two clubs. However, it is believed that Ambani is eyeing to buy the 13-time English champion Arsenal and not Man United or Liverpool.

At present, Arsenal's majority stakes are with the American-based Kroenke family (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment company). The report has further revealed that Ambani's son Akash is a big fan of the current Premier League table toppers Arsenal and, hence, the industrialist might try really hard to take over the ownership.