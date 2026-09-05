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Women’s Asia Cup: India crush Pakistan by 7 wickets as no-handshake stance continues

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 22:33 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 22:33 IST
Women’s Asia Cup: India crush Pakistan by 7 wickets as no-handshake stance continues

Women’s Asia Cup India crush Pakistan as no-handshake stance continues Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

India Women crushed Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dubai to extend their Women's Asia Cup winning streak. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma sealed the 55-run chase amid the ongoing no-handshake stance. 

The Indian women’s team crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their marquee Asia Cup match on Saturday evening in Dubai. The Women in Blue extended their winning streak to three matches, having already punched their semifinal ticket. Chasing a modest target of 55, India stumbled early as Pakistani captain Fatima Sana took three quick wickets. However, Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma (12*) achieved the target, as India outclassed Pakistan to stamp their authority. The two teams did not shake hands even before or after the match.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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