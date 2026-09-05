/Women’s Asia Cup: India crush Pakistan by 7 wickets as no-handshake stance continues

The Indian women’s team crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their marquee Asia Cup match on Saturday evening in Dubai. The Women in Blue extended their winning streak to three matches, having already punched their semifinal ticket. Chasing a modest target of 55, India stumbled early as Pakistani captain Fatima Sana took three quick wickets. However, Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma (12*) achieved the target, as India outclassed Pakistan to stamp their authority. The two teams did not shake hands even before or after the match.