India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live score: India- 21/0 (4 overs), Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal on-strike

WION Web Team Hamilton, New Zealand Feb 05, 2020, 07.27 AM (IST)

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Photograph: Twitter

Feb 05, 2020, 07.50 AM

India finally gets a good over! 10 runs from it. 

Prithvi Shaw's sublime batting hits to boundaries in the Hamish Bennett over. 

India: 21/0 (4 overs)

Feb 05, 2020, 07.47 AM

Feb 05, 2020, 07.45 AM

Mayank Agarwal's boundary ensures a decent end to the over. 5 runs off the over. 

India: 11/0 (3 overs)

Prithvi Shaw: 4 runs

Mayank Agarwal: 6 runs

Tim Southee:  2 overs 5 runs 1 maiden

Feb 05, 2020, 07.42 AM

India: 6/0 (2.0)

Prithvi Shaw: 3 runs

Mayank Agarwal: 2 runs

Hamish Bennet: 1.0 overs and 6 runs

Feb 05, 2020, 07.38 AM

India's both openers making their debut in ODIs:
P Sharma & Dilip Vengsarkar v NZ, Christchurch 1976
KL Rahul & Karun Nair v ZIM, Harare 2016
Mayank Agarwal & Prithvi Shaw v NZ, Hamilton 2020*

Feb 05, 2020, 07.36 AM

Maiden over!

Tim Southee bowls the first over maiden.

India: 0/0 (1 over)

Feb 05, 2020, 07.30 AM

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw to open the innings for India!

Tim Southee to lead the bowling attack. 

Feb 05, 2020, 07.29 AM

New Zealand XI: M Guptill, H Nicholls, T Blundell, R Taylor, T Latham, J Neesham, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, I Sodhi, T Southee, H Bennett

 

India XI: M Agarwal, P Shaw, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, S Thakur, K Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah

Feb 05, 2020, 07.28 AM

