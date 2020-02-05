India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live score: India- 21/0 (4 overs), Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal on-strike

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Photograph: Twitter
Feb 05, 2020, 07.50 AM
India finally gets a good over! 10 runs from it.
Prithvi Shaw's sublime batting hits to boundaries in the Hamish Bennett over.
India: 21/0 (4 overs)
Feb 05, 2020, 07.47 AM
Southee and Bennett opening the bowling at Seddon Park. Shaw and Agarwal combining for 11 from the opening 3 overs. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/4X8QVMuuLb #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/eBFqTs9weI— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 5, 2020
Feb 05, 2020, 07.45 AM
Mayank Agarwal's boundary ensures a decent end to the over. 5 runs off the over.
India: 11/0 (3 overs)
Prithvi Shaw: 4 runs
Mayank Agarwal: 6 runs
Tim Southee: 2 overs 5 runs 1 maiden
Feb 05, 2020, 07.42 AM
India: 6/0 (2.0)
Prithvi Shaw: 3 runs
Mayank Agarwal: 2 runs
Hamish Bennet: 1.0 overs and 6 runs
Feb 05, 2020, 07.38 AM
India's both openers making their debut in ODIs:
P Sharma & Dilip Vengsarkar v NZ, Christchurch 1976
KL Rahul & Karun Nair v ZIM, Harare 2016
Mayank Agarwal & Prithvi Shaw v NZ, Hamilton 2020*
Feb 05, 2020, 07.36 AM
Maiden over!
Tim Southee bowls the first over maiden.
India: 0/0 (1 over)
Feb 05, 2020, 07.30 AM
Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw to open the innings for India!
Tim Southee to lead the bowling attack.
Feb 05, 2020, 07.29 AM
New Zealand XI: M Guptill, H Nicholls, T Blundell, R Taylor, T Latham, J Neesham, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, I Sodhi, T Southee, H Bennett
India XI: M Agarwal, P Shaw, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, S Thakur, K Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah
Feb 05, 2020, 07.28 AM
It is time for the 1st ODI and New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Bzov9lb5hD— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020