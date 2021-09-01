India or England? Aakash Chopra makes bold claim, predicts winner of 4th Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 01, 2021, 11:32 AM(IST)

India vs England 4th Test at Kennington Oval, London Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test, Aakash Chopra made a bold claim and predicted the winner of the upcoming match at Kennington Oval, London.

After the third Test ended with Team India losing the contest by an innings and 76 runs versus Joe Root-led England, all eyes are now on the fourth and penultimate Test as both sides will like to give their all with the series interestingly poised at 1-1.

Virat Kohli & Co. came into the third Test following a stunning show at Lord's, where they beat England by 151 runs, but fell flat in Headingley, Leeds. While the visitors will have their back against the wall and will look to start from scratch, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made a bold claim and predicted Team India as the winner for the upcoming Test.

In a video shared on his Youtube channel, Chopra predicted, "I am going with India to win this Test match. Yes, I am saying India will win. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first. Batting is not a bad idea, that's for India. England, you should have batted first at Lord's because batting does not happen at the end, you get all out in fifty overs."

He further opined, "In this five-day Test match, if it lasts for five days, spinners will take more than 6 wickets. Who will be the spinners - Moeen Ali, Ashwin, Jadeja or someone else? A lot of runs will be scored in the second session of each day at the Oval ground. In the middle overs, old ball, flat pitch, slightly more spin - that's the time to score."

Team India have plenty to ponder upon ahead of the penultimate Test. For them to stage a recovery, the batting line-up will have to stand tall, especially the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, etc. Further, it will be interesting to see if the likes of R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Hanuma Vihari get a look-in. 

