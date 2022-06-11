India create history, qualify for FIFAe Nations Cup 2022

India have created history today, on 11th June 2022, as they qualify for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022. This is the first time that India will play at the esports showpiece event, which is set to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark this year, from July 27 to July 30, 2022. India defeated Korea Republic and Malaysia in the FIFAe Nations Series 2022 Playoffs to seal their qualification for the showpiece event.

The journey for the Indian efootball team kicked-off in January 2021 when AIFF signed the participation agreement with FIFA for the FIFAe Nations Series 2021. India was among 60 countries to participate and was placed in the Middle East & Africa Zone. India finished 3rd in its zone, narrowly missing out on a place in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2021.