/India A vs South Africa A: Proteas pull off stunning 417-run chase in Bengaluru

South Africa A stunned India A by successfully chasing down a target of 417 on day 4 of the second unofficial Test on Sunday (November 9), at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Led by remarkable innings from Jordan Hermann (91), Lesego Senokwane (77), and Zubayr Hamza (77), the visitors dominated India A’s bowling attack, which included the likes of Mohammed Siraj (1/53), Akash Deep (1/106), Kuldeep Yadav (0/81), and Prasidh Krishna (2/49).

Despite the star-studded Indian bowling lineup, the South African batsmen thrived in ideal batting conditions. The chase started with a solid partnership of 156 runs between openers Hermann and Senokwane. Prasidh Krishna gave India A their first breakthrough, dismissing Hermann, before Harsh Dubey trapped Senokwane lbw to make it 2 down. With both openers gone, Hamza and Temba Bavuma took charge, building a vital 107-run stand for the third wicket. The Indian bowlers struggled to get any control, and just as the game seemed to slip away, Prasidh Krishna returned to take Hamza’s wicket. Mohammed Siraj followed up with the dismissal of Marques Ackerman (24), while Akash Deep removed Bavuma for 59, leaving South Africa A at 352/5.

However, wicketkeeper Connor Esterhuizen played a brilliant counter-attacking knock, remaining unbeaten on 52 (not out) off 53 balls, while Tiaan van Vuuren (20* off 23) supported him to see South Africa A home. They reached the target in 98 overs, with three overs to spare.

