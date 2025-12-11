/IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Gautam Gambhir loses cool as Arshdeep Singh bowls seven wides in an over - WATCH

In the second T20I between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday (Dec 11) was visibly upset after pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled seven wides in a single over. The left-arm pacer needed 13 balls to finish the 11th over and looked completely out of rhythm. His attempted wide yorkers kept going wrong and commentators noted the rising tension in the Indian dugout. The crowd reacted loudly to the repeated extras and the pressure on Indian bowlers increased as Arshdeep struggled to control his line.

Watch the video -

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bowl first. South Africa had a slow start with opener Reeza Hendricks falling for eight to Varun Chakaravarthy. After that, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram (23) steadied the innings, but Markram was later dismissed by Chakaravarthy in the 11th over.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 131/2 after 13 overs, with De Kock on 73 and Dewald Brevis on 6. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy was the only bowler to take two important wickets.