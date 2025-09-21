/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Super Four: Indian players commit fielding blunders as Pakistan post 171/5

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Pakistan, Indian players committed several fielding blunders to give Pakistan lifelines. The match started dramatically at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 21) after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl; Pakistan made a change at the top; instead of their regular opener Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman opened with Sahibzada Farhan.

For India, Hardik Pandya bowled the first over to Pakistan's Farhan, who hit the first ball to cover-point. After the shot, Farhan immediately took off his gloves and called for the physio. The cameras showed heavy tape on his right hand. It seemed the ball had hit him near the handle, causing a shocking feeling.

The very next ball, Farhan tried to play a shot across the line but edged it to third man, where Abhishek Sharma was fielding, only for him to misjudge the catch and drop an easy opportunity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Later, after three overs, Kuldeep Yadav also dropped a simple catch off Varun Chakaravarthy. Ayub tried to sweep the spinner but got a leading edge, sending the ball high in the air. Kuldeep had enough time to catch it, but unfortunately, he dropped it.

Pakistan got off to a flyer against India in their Super Four tie. After getting two lifelines earlier, they received more as Indian fielders looked complacent out in the middle. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a fantastic 58, with handy contributions from the lower order helping their cause, as the Men in Green posted 171 for five.